VSE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — VSE Corp. (VSEC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The supply and logistics company posted revenue of $266 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $256.6 million.

