Voya: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $205 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.96. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.27 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.19 per share.

The retirement, investment and insurance company posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $324 million, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $325.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VOYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VOYA

