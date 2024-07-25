Live Radio
Visteon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 25, 2024, 7:03 AM

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Visteon Corp. (VC) on Thursday reported net income of $71 million in its second quarter.

The Van Buren Township, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $2.54 per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

