Visa: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Visa Inc. (V) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $4.87 billion.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $2.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.42 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.41 per share.

The global payments processor posted revenue of $8.9 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.91 billion.

