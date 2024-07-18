Virtu Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $66.6 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $66.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 83 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The high-speed trading company posted revenue of $693 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $385.1 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $332.7 million.

