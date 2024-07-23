Vicor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Vicor Corp. (VICR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.2 million in…

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Vicor Corp. (VICR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its second quarter.

The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The modular power components company posted revenue of $85.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VICR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VICR

