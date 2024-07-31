Vermilion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) on Wednesday reported a loss of $60.2 million…

Listen now to WTOP News

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) on Wednesday reported a loss of $60.2 million in its second quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas explorer posted revenue of $350 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VET

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.