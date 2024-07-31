Live Radio
Vermilion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 31, 2024, 5:44 PM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) on Wednesday reported a loss of $60.2 million in its second quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas explorer posted revenue of $350 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

