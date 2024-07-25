VeriSign: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) on Thursday reported profit of $198.8 million in its…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) on Thursday reported profit of $198.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $2.01.

The internet infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $387.1 million in the period.

