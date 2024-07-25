Live Radio
Veren: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 25, 2024

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Veren Inc. (VRN) on Thursday reported net income of $190.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The oil producer posted revenue of $813.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $852.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRN

