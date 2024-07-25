Veralto: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Veralto Corp. (VLTO) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $203 million. On…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Veralto Corp. (VLTO) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $203 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The water and product quality services provider posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Veralto expects its per-share earnings to range from 82 cents to 86 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.37 to $3.45 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VLTO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VLTO

