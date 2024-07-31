Vector: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) on Wednesday reported earnings of $54.2 million in its second…

Listen now to WTOP News

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) on Wednesday reported earnings of $54.2 million in its second quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share.

The discount cigarette maker posted revenue of $371.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VGR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.