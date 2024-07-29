Varonis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) on Monday reported a loss of $23.9 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) on Monday reported a loss of $23.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The data-management software company posted revenue of $130.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $125 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Varonis expects its per-share earnings to range from 7 cents to 8 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $140 million to $143 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Varonis expects full-year earnings in the range of 22 cents to 24 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $544 million to $552 million.

