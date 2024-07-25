Valero Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $880 million.…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $880 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had net income of $2.71.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.61 per share.

The oil refiner posted revenue of $34.49 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.37 billion.

