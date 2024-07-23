USANA Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) on Tuesday reported earnings of…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) on Tuesday reported earnings of $10.4 million in its second quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had profit of 54 cents per share.

The nutritional supplement maker posted revenue of $212.9 million in the period.

USANA Health expects full-year earnings to be $2.40 to $2.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $850 million to $880 million.

