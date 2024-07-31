Urban Edge Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Urban Edge Properties (UE) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Urban Edge Properties (UE) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $40.2 million, or 32 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $30.8 million, or 26 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that owns and manages shopping centers, based in New York, posted revenue of $106.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $106.4 million.

Urban Edge Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.29 to $1.32 per share.

