UPS: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.41 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.79 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.98 per share.

The package delivery service posted revenue of $21.82 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.31 billion.

UPS expects full-year revenue of $93 billion.

