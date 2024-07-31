UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have gone up the most and down the…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2023.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AEONBiowt
|3.00
|.05
|1.05
|+.95
|+950.0
|2LairdSuper
|6.46
|.71
|4.11
|+3.20
|+351.6
|3PerspTherrs
|19.05
|3.80
|13.60
|+9.60
|+240.0
|4MAIABiotc
|5.99
|.99
|3.23
|+2.06
|+176.1
|5IsoRay
|1.91
|.38
|1.07
|+.67
|+166.2
|6MultiWays
|.78
|.20
|.50
|+.27
|+120.9
|7NanoViricid
|3.59
|1.01
|2.18
|+1.16
|+113.7
|8AvinoSlv&Gg
|1.13
|.44
|1.08
|+.56
|+106.1
|9GalianoGld
|8
|2.00
|.80
|1.82
|+.88
|+
|93.6
|10PowerREIT
|2
|1.90
|.40
|1.25
|+.60
|+
|91.5
|11BitNileHlpfD
|33.69
|17.25
|30.50
|+13.50
|+
|79.4
|12IdahoStrRs
|92
|11.81
|5.66
|10.99
|+4.66
|+
|73.6
|13vjAerocentry
|1
|4.48
|1.39
|2.33
|+.92
|+
|65.2
|14GranTrrag
|20
|10.40
|4.72
|9.28
|+3.64
|+
|64.5
|15DecisPtSyst
|10.23
|5.68
|10.23
|+3.97
|+
|63.3
|16IndiaGlCap
|.91
|.27
|.46
|+.18
|+
|62.9
|17WidePoint
|3
|4.55
|1.83
|3.75
|+1.43
|+
|61.6
|18NewGoldg
|2.46
|1.09
|2.31
|+.85
|+
|58.2
|19TrilogyMetl
|.71
|.25
|.68
|+.25
|+
|57.0
|20TasekoM
|3.15
|1.27
|2.19
|+.79
|+
|56.4
|21ZedgeIncn
|5.18
|2.20
|3.62
|+1.27
|+
|54.0
|22GencorInds
|23
|24.88
|15.24
|24.63
|+8.49
|+
|52.6
|23USAntimony
|.40
|.17
|.37
|+.12
|+
|49.8
|24iBiors
|4.98
|1.02
|2.05
|+.68
|+
|49.6
|25SilvCrMetl
|10.27
|7.90
|9.76
|+3.21
|+
|49.0
|26StrwbryFlds
|12.84
|6.56
|11.47
|+3.76
|+
|48.7
|27NtlHlthcare
|47
|138.49
|87.03
|136.16
|+43.74
|+
|47.3
|28SolitarioRes
|.98
|.43
|.83
|+.27
|+
|47.3
|29BMTechwt
|.11
|.01
|.05
|+.02
|+
|47.1
|30Can-Fite
|4.69
|1.87
|3.19
|+.99
|+
|45.0
|31MilestoneSci
|1.10
|.52
|1.00
|+.31
|+
|44.9
|32Cohen&Co
|12.82
|6.10
|9.59
|+2.94
|+
|44.2
|33Electromed
|35
|18.60
|9.81
|15.64
|+4.73
|+
|43.4
|34SilvrcupMet
|27
|4.39
|2.22
|3.73
|+1.10
|+
|41.8
|35SupDrillPdts
|34
|1.38
|.69
|1.01
|+.30
|+
|41.5
|36RegHlthPrpfA
|.91
|.29
|.46
|+.13
|+
|39.4
|37NewConceptEn
|1.82
|.96
|1.37
|+.37
|+
|37.0
|38ArisMing
|4.67
|3.70
|4.49
|+1.20
|+
|36.5
|39Ashford
|5.00
|1.91
|4.97
|+1.29
|+
|35.1
|40RingEnergy
|2
|2.20
|1.25
|1.97
|+.51
|+
|34.9
|41BluerckHm
|19.01
|13.36
|18.66
|+4.67
|+
|33.4
|42ParkNatl
|23
|190.84
|123.08
|176.96
|+44.10
|+
|33.2
|43AultDisrup
|25.34
|14.80
|14.80
|+3.68
|+
|33.1
|44BMTech
|3.91
|1.45
|2.72
|+.67
|+
|32.7
|45AustinGold
|1.66
|.62
|.98
|+.24
|+
|31.8
|46MAGSilverg
|14.30
|8.20
|13.70
|+3.29
|+
|31.6
|47AmShared
|44
|3.69
|2.37
|3.11
|+.73
|+
|30.7
|48PowrREITpfA
|4.82
|1.80
|4.17
|+.92
|+
|28.3
|49NovaGoldg
|4.88
|2.23
|4.78
|+1.04
|+
|27.8
|50Pedevco
|1.10
|.61
|.98
|+.21
|+
|27.3
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AltaGlbGrpn
|5.00
|2.12
|2.27—760697.73
|—
|100.0
|2NovBayPhrs
|3.45
|.59
|.60
|—
|6.40
|—
|91.4
|3LoopMedia
|.100
|.10
|.13
|—
|.87
|—
|87.0
|4Northannn
|1.64
|.20
|.24
|—
|1.25
|—
|83.9
|5ScorpiusHld
|.53
|.07
|.08
|—
|.36
|—
|82.7
|6SignDaySprn
|1.53
|.17
|.20
|—
|.93
|—
|81.9
|7Oragenics
|7.74
|.97
|1.04
|—
|4.59
|—
|81.5
|8AgEaglAerrs
|1.50
|.40
|.44
|—
|1.66
|—
|79.1
|9AEONBioph
|17.17
|.92
|1.72
|—
|5.48
|—
|76.1
|10GeniusGrp
|.70
|.18
|.18
|—
|.48
|—
|72.5
|11ComstockM
|2
|.58
|.14
|.16
|—
|.39
|—
|71.7
|12AmpioPhrrs
|2.91
|.62
|.62
|—
|1.43
|—
|69.8
|13BettrChoicrs
|10.66
|2.71
|3.20
|—
|6.78
|—
|67.9
|14PlanetGrnrs
|5.80
|1.32
|1.70
|—
|3.20
|—
|65.3
|15BattalionOil
|9.66
|3.12
|3.42
|—
|6.19
|—
|64.4
|16ArenaGpHl
|2.81
|.60
|.93
|—
|1.45
|—
|60.9
|17Cel-Sci
|3.08
|1.08
|1.13
|—
|1.59
|—
|58.5
|18CathererPrrs
|8.40
|1.65
|1.69
|—
|2.31
|—
|57.8
|19PalatinTch
|5.65
|1.46
|1.71
|—
|2.27
|—
|57.0
|20EmpirePetrl
|10.94
|4.53
|5.47
|—
|5.52
|—
|50.2
|21FrshVineW
|1.06
|.43
|.47
|—
|.44
|—
|48.7
|22Castellum
|.40
|.14
|.15
|—
|.14
|—
|48.3
|23IssuerDirect
|11
|19.03
|7.61
|9.53
|—
|8.60
|—
|47.4
|24CamberEnrs
|.26
|.10
|.12
|—
|.11
|—
|46.1
|25BirksGroup
|4.80
|2.07
|2.54
|—
|2.15
|—
|45.8
|26cbdMD
|1.34
|.54
|.58
|—
|.46
|—
|44.2
|27AultAllnce
|1
|.11
|.05
|.05
|—
|.04
|—
|43.6
|28PineapplFinl
|2.14
|.61
|1.04
|—
|.75
|—
|42.1
|29BiomXun
|.82
|.05
|.15
|—
|.10
|—
|40.5
|30i80Gold
|1.81
|.96
|1.05
|—
|.71
|—
|40.3
|31KnowLabs
|.92
|.30
|.31
|—
|.20
|—
|40.1
|32ProtalixBio
|1.85
|1.02
|1.08
|—
|.70
|—
|39.3
|33Globalstar
|2.13
|1.01
|1.21
|—
|.73
|—
|37.6
|34XtantMed
|1.31
|.60
|.73
|—
|.40
|—
|35.6
|35InfuSystem
|10.58
|6.25
|6.90
|—
|3.64
|—
|34.5
|36GeeGroupInc
|5
|.51
|.24
|.34
|—
|.16
|—
|32.8
|37SachemCap
|5
|4.64
|2.43
|2.52
|—
|1.22
|—
|32.6
|38FOXOTchrs
|.54
|.20
|.22
|—
|.10
|—
|32.2
|39FrankStProp
|2.72
|1.47
|1.74
|—
|.82
|—
|32.0
|40CybinInc
|.52
|.25
|.28
|—
|.13
|—
|31.7
|41Southlndwt
|.53
|.19
|.29
|—
|.13
|—
|31.2
|42OceanPwr
|.57
|.12
|.22
|—
|.10
|—
|31.0
|43AMCONDis
|10
|209.44
|119.34
|139.02
|—55.98
|—
|28.7
|44MoviMage
|1.44
|.42
|.68
|—
|.27
|—
|28.3
|45Inuvo
|.57
|.23
|.31
|—
|.12
|—
|28.2
|46MobileInfr
|4.23
|2.75
|2.94
|—
|1.11
|—
|27.4
|47Network1Tech
|5
|2.25
|1.52
|1.60
|—
|.58
|—
|26.6
|48Sifco
|4.17
|2.87
|3.35
|—
|1.19
|—
|26.2
|49MatinasBio
|.43
|.15
|.16
|—
|.06
|—
|25.5
|50SouthlndHld
|6.16
|3.80
|3.90
|—
|1.26
|—
|24.4
|—————————
