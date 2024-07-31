UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2023.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1NuScalePwwt
|5.50
|.21
|2.10
|+1.79
|+577.4
|2EmergentBio
|15.10
|1.42
|12.71
|+10.31
|+429.6
|3JumiaTech
|15.04
|2.88
|12.08
|+8.55
|+242.2
|4SonSenLiv
|34.26
|8.65
|32.29
|+22.63
|+234.3
|5NuScalePwr
|16.91
|1.88
|10.22
|+6.93
|+210.6
|6SableOffshwt
|5.81
|1.79
|5.68
|+3.75
|+194.3
|7TutorPerini
|26.88
|7.83
|24.89
|+15.79
|+173.5
|8HyliionHld
|2.61
|.80
|2.22
|+1.41
|+172.7
|9PhxNwMed
|4.15
|1.20
|3.60
|+2.24
|+164.7
|10NuvationBio
|4.16
|1.43
|3.83
|+2.32
|+153.6
|11CarvanaA
|147.25
|40.21
|133.23
|+80.29
|+151.7
|12GenAsIAcwt
|.60
|.03
|.08
|+.05
|+150.0
|13Sweetgreen
|36.72
|9.66
|27.48
|+16.18
|+143.2
|14ZetaGlbHl
|21.84
|7.84
|21.42
|+12.60
|+142.9
|15HimsHersHl
|25.74
|8.09
|21.24
|+12.34
|+138.7
|16LufaxHoldg
|3.10
|.85
|2.84
|+1.60
|+129.0
|17EndeavSilvg
|56
|5.02
|1.42
|4.51
|+2.54
|+128.9
|18ProUltSemi
|170.13
|48.17
|122.07
|+67.65
|+124.3
|19RushStr
|10.55
|3.56
|10.01
|+5.52
|+122.9
|20Innovidwt
|.09
|.03
|.07
|+.04
|+116.7
|21akaBrndsHrs
|33.73
|7.09
|17.19
|+9.14
|+113.5
|22GannettCo
|5.05
|1.95
|4.91
|+2.61
|+113.5
|23SummitMid
|38.05
|15.56
|38.05
|+20.14
|+112.5
|24ArisWtrSol
|30
|17.91
|7.74
|17.71
|+9.32
|+111.1
|25PerimtrSol
|24
|9.84
|3.88
|9.69
|+5.09
|+110.7
|26CarpenterTch
|67
|148.49
|58.87
|145.87
|+75.07
|+106.0
|27VistraEnrn
|22
|107.24
|37.77
|79.22
|+40.70
|+105.7
|28TorEcofn3wt
|.22
|.04
|.18
|+.09
|+100.0
|29ZIMIntgShip
|23.82
|9.08
|19.69
|+9.82
|+
|99.5
|30CoeurMining
|6.82
|2.42
|6.49
|+3.23
|+
|99.1
|31TenetHlthcre
|35
|155.00
|73.21
|149.70
|+74.13
|+
|98.1
|32ModineMfg
|87
|123.92
|57.20
|117.66
|+57.96
|+
|97.1
|33MariaDB
|.58
|.20
|.55
|+.27
|+
|96.1
|34RCFAcqwt
|.10
|.04
|.10
|+.05
|+
|96.0
|35CAVAGrp
|98.69
|39.05
|84.22
|+41.24
|+
|96.0
|36HippoHldg
|25.49
|7.75
|17.74
|+8.62
|+
|94.5
|37GatosSilvr
|14.45
|5.42
|12.71
|+6.17
|+
|94.3
|38OscarHlth
|23.44
|8.44
|17.68
|+8.53
|+
|93.2
|39OrigBARK
|1.91
|.74
|1.55
|+.74
|+
|92.3
|40ReposiTrak
|87
|19.62
|9.66
|19.11
|+9.10
|+
|90.9
|41RevGrp
|7
|29.89
|14.06
|29.18
|+13.80
|+
|89.7
|42PropGuruGp
|6.63
|3.59
|6.27
|+2.93
|+
|87.7
|43BancoMacro
|10
|68.24
|24.41
|52.82
|+24.12
|+
|84.0
|44CangInc
|2.08
|.96
|1.87
|+.85
|+
|83.3
|45SpotifyTch
|346.23
|185.37
|343.94+156.03
|+
|83.0
|46SpireGlblrs
|19.40
|6.38
|13.94
|+6.12
|+
|78.3
|47HowmetAero
|52
|96.93
|52.56
|95.70
|+41.58
|+
|76.8
|48BrghtSch
|3.23
|1.25
|2.20
|+.95
|+
|76.0
|49EMCORGp
|33
|401.98
|209.31
|375.44+160.01
|+
|74.3
|50BootBarn
|25
|137.48
|68.37
|133.48
|+56.72
|+
|73.9
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1B&NEducrs
|226.00
|6.05
|10.64—138.36
|—
|92.9
|2FinofAmwt
|.08
|.01
|.01
|—
|.07
|—
|91.3
|3SimplTailRisk
|1.27
|.35
|.51
|—
|3.70
|—
|87.9
|4BigLots
|1
|8.29
|1.00
|1.02
|—
|6.77
|—
|86.9
|5GinkgoBiowt
|.15
|.02
|.02
|—
|.09
|—
|81.9
|6Holleywt
|.55
|.05
|.10
|—
|.45
|—
|81.8
|7Expressrs
|1
|9.39
|1.53
|1.53
|—
|6.84
|—
|81.7
|8SpiritAirl
|16.85
|2.70
|3.01
|—13.38
|—
|81.6
|9SequansCom
|2.97
|.34
|.53
|—
|2.31
|—
|81.4
|10Velo3Drs
|1
|22.09
|2.57
|2.61
|—11.32
|—
|81.3
|11SOSLtd
|5.27
|.75
|.87
|—
|3.73
|—
|81.1
|12SurfAirMob
|1.55
|.22
|.32
|—
|1.24
|—
|79.7
|13PinstrpHldg
|12.00
|1.90
|2.22
|—
|8.68
|—
|79.6
|14LLFlooring
|3.99
|.53
|.80
|—
|3.10
|—
|79.5
|15BattrFutAcwt
|.12
|.01
|.02
|—
|.08
|—
|79.0
|16GinkgoBio
|1.72
|.26
|.38
|—
|1.31
|—
|77.5
|17NaviosMHpfH
|14.75
|1.80
|3.27
|—11.23
|—
|77.4
|18AmpriusTch
|5.29
|1.01
|1.20
|—
|4.09
|—
|77.3
|19AllurionTc
|3.95
|.81
|.86
|—
|2.88
|—
|77.0
|20CUROGrp
|1.28
|.18
|.19
|—
|.61
|—
|75.9
|21BanyanAcwt
|.49
|.08
|.09
|—
|.28
|—
|75.6
|22BowFlex
|.85
|.16
|.20
|—
|.58
|—
|74.7
|23VirginGalac
|2.54
|.67
|.69
|—
|1.77
|—
|72.0
|24ViaOpADR
|.97
|.22
|.22
|—
|.56
|—
|71.4
|25Chegg
|11.47
|2.53
|3.41
|—
|7.95
|—
|70.0
|26MultiPlan
|1.46
|.26
|.45
|—
|.99
|—
|68.8
|27StemInc
|3.100
|.99
|1.22
|—
|2.66
|—
|68.6
|28Medifast
|4
|70.58
|17.86
|21.93
|—45.29
|—
|67.4
|29SESAIwt
|.19
|.03
|.06
|—
|.12
|—
|67.1
|30ProNatGass
|40.70
|9.04
|9.44
|—19.00
|—
|66.8
|31GraphTcIntl
|15
|2.24
|.69
|.77
|—
|1.42
|—
|64.9
|32NaviosMpfG
|12.50
|2.75
|5.00
|—
|8.70
|—
|63.5
|33DanimerSc
|4
|.70
|.37
|.39
|—
|.63
|—
|61.8
|34ContainerStore
|2.46
|.50
|.88
|—
|1.40
|—
|61.4
|35SoloBrandA
|6.23
|1.74
|2.39
|—
|3.77
|—
|61.2
|36CanoHlthrs
|6.03
|1.74
|2.30
|—
|3.57
|—
|60.8
|37UntySftwr
|40.67
|15.16
|16.36
|—24.53
|—
|60.0
|38ZeppHealth
|1
|2.10
|.57
|.57
|—
|.85
|—
|59.8
|39PSQHldngwt
|1.20
|.33
|.33
|—
|.49
|—
|59.8
|40LionElectric
|72
|1.99
|.67
|.72
|—
|1.05
|—
|59.3
|41BeyondInc
|37.10
|11.06
|11.30
|—16.39
|—
|59.2
|42LithiumAm
|7.71
|2.49
|2.71
|—
|3.69
|—
|57.7
|43Enviva
|1.23
|.25
|.42
|—
|.57
|—
|57.6
|44DirElAutVrs
|43.00
|13.70
|19.21
|—25.68
|—
|57.2
|45OfferpadSl
|10.22
|3.83
|4.44
|—
|5.81
|—
|56.7
|46Wolfspeed
|61
|44.77
|17.73
|18.85
|—24.66
|—
|56.7
|47Innovate
|1.24
|.43
|.53
|—
|.70
|—
|56.7
|48AzulSA
|5
|9.44
|3.70
|4.22
|—
|5.47
|—
|56.4
|49Teladoc
|22.54
|8.73
|9.43
|—12.12
|—
|56.2
|50EngyVault
|2.38
|.91
|1.02
|—
|1.31
|—
|56.2
|—————————
