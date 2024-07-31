Live Radio
Home » Latest News » UPS AND DOWNS

UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

July 31, 2024, 6:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1NuScalePwwt 5.50 .21 2.10 +1.79 +577.4
2EmergentBio 15.10 1.42 12.71 +10.31 +429.6
3JumiaTech 15.04 2.88 12.08 +8.55 +242.2
4SonSenLiv 34.26 8.65 32.29 +22.63 +234.3
5NuScalePwr 16.91 1.88 10.22 +6.93 +210.6
6SableOffshwt 5.81 1.79 5.68 +3.75 +194.3
7TutorPerini 26.88 7.83 24.89 +15.79 +173.5
8HyliionHld 2.61 .80 2.22 +1.41 +172.7
9PhxNwMed 4.15 1.20 3.60 +2.24 +164.7
10NuvationBio 4.16 1.43 3.83 +2.32 +153.6
11CarvanaA 147.25 40.21 133.23 +80.29 +151.7
12GenAsIAcwt .60 .03 .08 +.05 +150.0
13Sweetgreen 36.72 9.66 27.48 +16.18 +143.2
14ZetaGlbHl 21.84 7.84 21.42 +12.60 +142.9
15HimsHersHl 25.74 8.09 21.24 +12.34 +138.7
16LufaxHoldg 3.10 .85 2.84 +1.60 +129.0
17EndeavSilvg 56 5.02 1.42 4.51 +2.54 +128.9
18ProUltSemi 170.13 48.17 122.07 +67.65 +124.3
19RushStr 10.55 3.56 10.01 +5.52 +122.9
20Innovidwt .09 .03 .07 +.04 +116.7
21akaBrndsHrs 33.73 7.09 17.19 +9.14 +113.5
22GannettCo 5.05 1.95 4.91 +2.61 +113.5
23SummitMid 38.05 15.56 38.05 +20.14 +112.5
24ArisWtrSol 30 17.91 7.74 17.71 +9.32 +111.1
25PerimtrSol 24 9.84 3.88 9.69 +5.09 +110.7
26CarpenterTch 67 148.49 58.87 145.87 +75.07 +106.0
27VistraEnrn 22 107.24 37.77 79.22 +40.70 +105.7
28TorEcofn3wt .22 .04 .18 +.09 +100.0
29ZIMIntgShip 23.82 9.08 19.69 +9.82 + 99.5
30CoeurMining 6.82 2.42 6.49 +3.23 + 99.1
31TenetHlthcre 35 155.00 73.21 149.70 +74.13 + 98.1
32ModineMfg 87 123.92 57.20 117.66 +57.96 + 97.1
33MariaDB .58 .20 .55 +.27 + 96.1
34RCFAcqwt .10 .04 .10 +.05 + 96.0
35CAVAGrp 98.69 39.05 84.22 +41.24 + 96.0
36HippoHldg 25.49 7.75 17.74 +8.62 + 94.5
37GatosSilvr 14.45 5.42 12.71 +6.17 + 94.3
38OscarHlth 23.44 8.44 17.68 +8.53 + 93.2
39OrigBARK 1.91 .74 1.55 +.74 + 92.3
40ReposiTrak 87 19.62 9.66 19.11 +9.10 + 90.9
41RevGrp 7 29.89 14.06 29.18 +13.80 + 89.7
42PropGuruGp 6.63 3.59 6.27 +2.93 + 87.7
43BancoMacro 10 68.24 24.41 52.82 +24.12 + 84.0
44CangInc 2.08 .96 1.87 +.85 + 83.3
45SpotifyTch 346.23 185.37 343.94+156.03 + 83.0
46SpireGlblrs 19.40 6.38 13.94 +6.12 + 78.3
47HowmetAero 52 96.93 52.56 95.70 +41.58 + 76.8
48BrghtSch 3.23 1.25 2.20 +.95 + 76.0
49EMCORGp 33 401.98 209.31 375.44+160.01 + 74.3
50BootBarn 25 137.48 68.37 133.48 +56.72 + 73.9
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1B&NEducrs 226.00 6.05 10.64—138.36 92.9
2FinofAmwt .08 .01 .01 .07 91.3
3SimplTailRisk 1.27 .35 .51 3.70 87.9
4BigLots 1 8.29 1.00 1.02 6.77 86.9
5GinkgoBiowt .15 .02 .02 .09 81.9
6Holleywt .55 .05 .10 .45 81.8
7Expressrs 1 9.39 1.53 1.53 6.84 81.7
8SpiritAirl 16.85 2.70 3.01 —13.38 81.6
9SequansCom 2.97 .34 .53 2.31 81.4
10Velo3Drs 1 22.09 2.57 2.61 —11.32 81.3
11SOSLtd 5.27 .75 .87 3.73 81.1
12SurfAirMob 1.55 .22 .32 1.24 79.7
13PinstrpHldg 12.00 1.90 2.22 8.68 79.6
14LLFlooring 3.99 .53 .80 3.10 79.5
15BattrFutAcwt .12 .01 .02 .08 79.0
16GinkgoBio 1.72 .26 .38 1.31 77.5
17NaviosMHpfH 14.75 1.80 3.27 —11.23 77.4
18AmpriusTch 5.29 1.01 1.20 4.09 77.3
19AllurionTc 3.95 .81 .86 2.88 77.0
20CUROGrp 1.28 .18 .19 .61 75.9
21BanyanAcwt .49 .08 .09 .28 75.6
22BowFlex .85 .16 .20 .58 74.7
23VirginGalac 2.54 .67 .69 1.77 72.0
24ViaOpADR .97 .22 .22 .56 71.4
25Chegg 11.47 2.53 3.41 7.95 70.0
26MultiPlan 1.46 .26 .45 .99 68.8
27StemInc 3.100 .99 1.22 2.66 68.6
28Medifast 4 70.58 17.86 21.93 —45.29 67.4
29SESAIwt .19 .03 .06 .12 67.1
30ProNatGass 40.70 9.04 9.44 —19.00 66.8
31GraphTcIntl 15 2.24 .69 .77 1.42 64.9
32NaviosMpfG 12.50 2.75 5.00 8.70 63.5
33DanimerSc 4 .70 .37 .39 .63 61.8
34ContainerStore 2.46 .50 .88 1.40 61.4
35SoloBrandA 6.23 1.74 2.39 3.77 61.2
36CanoHlthrs 6.03 1.74 2.30 3.57 60.8
37UntySftwr 40.67 15.16 16.36 —24.53 60.0
38ZeppHealth 1 2.10 .57 .57 .85 59.8
39PSQHldngwt 1.20 .33 .33 .49 59.8
40LionElectric 72 1.99 .67 .72 1.05 59.3
41BeyondInc 37.10 11.06 11.30 —16.39 59.2
42LithiumAm 7.71 2.49 2.71 3.69 57.7
43Enviva 1.23 .25 .42 .57 57.6
44DirElAutVrs 43.00 13.70 19.21 —25.68 57.2
45OfferpadSl 10.22 3.83 4.44 5.81 56.7
46Wolfspeed 61 44.77 17.73 18.85 —24.66 56.7
47Innovate 1.24 .43 .53 .70 56.7
48AzulSA 5 9.44 3.70 4.22 5.47 56.4
49Teladoc 22.54 8.73 9.43 —12.12 56.2
50EngyVault 2.38 .91 1.02 1.31 56.2
—————————

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up