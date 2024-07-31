Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

July 31, 2024, 6:53 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1AEONBiowt 3.00 .05 1.05 +.95 +950.0
2LairdSuper 6.46 .71 4.11 +3.20 +351.6
3PerspTherrs 19.05 3.80 13.60 +9.60 +240.0
4MAIABiotc 5.99 .99 3.23 +2.06 +176.1
5IsoRay 1.91 .38 1.07 +.67 +166.2
6MultiWays .78 .20 .50 +.27 +120.9
7NanoViricid 3.59 1.01 2.18 +1.16 +113.7
8AvinoSlv&Gg 1.13 .44 1.08 +.56 +106.1
9GalianoGld 8 2.00 .80 1.82 +.88 + 93.6
10PowerREIT 2 1.90 .40 1.25 +.60 + 91.5
11BitNileHlpfD 33.69 17.25 30.50 +13.50 + 79.4
12IdahoStrRs 92 11.81 5.66 10.99 +4.66 + 73.6
13vjAerocentry 1 4.48 1.39 2.33 +.92 + 65.2
14GranTrrag 20 10.40 4.72 9.28 +3.64 + 64.5
15DecisPtSyst 10.23 5.68 10.23 +3.97 + 63.3
16IndiaGlCap .91 .27 .46 +.18 + 62.9
17WidePoint 3 4.55 1.83 3.75 +1.43 + 61.6
18NewGoldg 2.46 1.09 2.31 +.85 + 58.2
19TrilogyMetl .71 .25 .68 +.25 + 57.0
20TasekoM 3.15 1.27 2.19 +.79 + 56.4
21ZedgeIncn 5.18 2.20 3.62 +1.27 + 54.0
22GencorInds 23 24.88 15.24 24.63 +8.49 + 52.6
23USAntimony .40 .17 .37 +.12 + 49.8
24iBiors 4.98 1.02 2.05 +.68 + 49.6
25SilvCrMetl 10.27 7.90 9.76 +3.21 + 49.0
26StrwbryFlds 12.84 6.56 11.47 +3.76 + 48.7
27NtlHlthcare 47 138.49 87.03 136.16 +43.74 + 47.3
28SolitarioRes .98 .43 .83 +.27 + 47.3
29BMTechwt .11 .01 .05 +.02 + 47.1
30Can-Fite 4.69 1.87 3.19 +.99 + 45.0
31MilestoneSci 1.10 .52 1.00 +.31 + 44.9
32Cohen&Co 12.82 6.10 9.59 +2.94 + 44.2
33Electromed 35 18.60 9.81 15.64 +4.73 + 43.4
34SilvrcupMet 27 4.39 2.22 3.73 +1.10 + 41.8
35SupDrillPdts 34 1.38 .69 1.01 +.30 + 41.5
36RegHlthPrpfA .91 .29 .46 +.13 + 39.4
37NewConceptEn 1.82 .96 1.37 +.37 + 37.0
38ArisMing 4.67 3.70 4.49 +1.20 + 36.5
39Ashford 5.00 1.91 4.97 +1.29 + 35.1
40RingEnergy 2 2.20 1.25 1.97 +.51 + 34.9
41BluerckHm 19.01 13.36 18.66 +4.67 + 33.4
42ParkNatl 23 190.84 123.08 176.96 +44.10 + 33.2
43AultDisrup 25.34 14.80 14.80 +3.68 + 33.1
44BMTech 3.91 1.45 2.72 +.67 + 32.7
45AustinGold 1.66 .62 .98 +.24 + 31.8
46MAGSilverg 14.30 8.20 13.70 +3.29 + 31.6
47AmShared 44 3.69 2.37 3.11 +.73 + 30.7
48PowrREITpfA 4.82 1.80 4.17 +.92 + 28.3
49NovaGoldg 4.88 2.23 4.78 +1.04 + 27.8
50Pedevco 1.10 .61 .98 +.21 + 27.3
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1AltaGlbGrpn 5.00 2.12 2.27—760697.73 100.0
2NovBayPhrs 3.45 .59 .60 6.40 91.4
3LoopMedia .100 .10 .13 .87 87.0
4Northannn 1.64 .20 .24 1.25 83.9
5ScorpiusHld .53 .07 .08 .36 82.7
6SignDaySprn 1.53 .17 .20 .93 81.9
7Oragenics 7.74 .97 1.04 4.59 81.5
8AgEaglAerrs 1.50 .40 .44 1.66 79.1
9AEONBioph 17.17 .92 1.72 5.48 76.1
10GeniusGrp .70 .18 .18 .48 72.5
11ComstockM 2 .58 .14 .16 .39 71.7
12AmpioPhrrs 2.91 .62 .62 1.43 69.8
13BettrChoicrs 10.66 2.71 3.20 6.78 67.9
14PlanetGrnrs 5.80 1.32 1.70 3.20 65.3
15BattalionOil 9.66 3.12 3.42 6.19 64.4
16ArenaGpHl 2.81 .60 .93 1.45 60.9
17Cel-Sci 3.08 1.08 1.13 1.59 58.5
18CathererPrrs 8.40 1.65 1.69 2.31 57.8
19PalatinTch 5.65 1.46 1.71 2.27 57.0
20EmpirePetrl 10.94 4.53 5.47 5.52 50.2
21FrshVineW 1.06 .43 .47 .44 48.7
22Castellum .40 .14 .15 .14 48.3
23IssuerDirect 11 19.03 7.61 9.53 8.60 47.4
24CamberEnrs .26 .10 .12 .11 46.1
25BirksGroup 4.80 2.07 2.54 2.15 45.8
26cbdMD 1.34 .54 .58 .46 44.2
27AultAllnce 1 .11 .05 .05 .04 43.6
28PineapplFinl 2.14 .61 1.04 .75 42.1
29BiomXun .82 .05 .15 .10 40.5
30i80Gold 1.81 .96 1.05 .71 40.3
31KnowLabs .92 .30 .31 .20 40.1
32ProtalixBio 1.85 1.02 1.08 .70 39.3
33Globalstar 2.13 1.01 1.21 .73 37.6
34XtantMed 1.31 .60 .73 .40 35.6
35InfuSystem 10.58 6.25 6.90 3.64 34.5
36GeeGroupInc 5 .51 .24 .34 .16 32.8
37SachemCap 5 4.64 2.43 2.52 1.22 32.6
38FOXOTchrs .54 .20 .22 .10 32.2
39FrankStProp 2.72 1.47 1.74 .82 32.0
40CybinInc .52 .25 .28 .13 31.7
41Southlndwt .53 .19 .29 .13 31.2
42OceanPwr .57 .12 .22 .10 31.0
43AMCONDis 10 209.44 119.34 139.02 —55.98 28.7
44MoviMage 1.44 .42 .68 .27 28.3
45Inuvo .57 .23 .31 .12 28.2
46MobileInfr 4.23 2.75 2.94 1.11 27.4
47Network1Tech 5 2.25 1.52 1.60 .58 26.6
48Sifco 4.17 2.87 3.35 1.19 26.2
49MatinasBio .43 .15 .16 .06 25.5
50SouthlndHld 6.16 3.80 3.90 1.26 24.4
—————————

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

