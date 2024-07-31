Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

July 31, 2024, 6:48 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
and down the most based on percent of change
for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1AGBAGrwt .45 .01 .23 +.23 +3783.3
2BoneBiolwt 70.44 2.87 60.50 +56.58 +1443.4
3GeneDxA 35.65 2.47 32.72 +29.97 +1089.8
4FitellCorpn 39.89 .88 17.76 +16.23 +1060.8
5GlblInvestwt .05 .01 .03 +.03 +900.0
6CorbusPhr 61.90 5.67 59.47 +53.43 +884.6
7AirshipAIwt 2.19 .02 .40 +.36 +875.6
8MediacoHld 6.86 .40 3.64 +3.21 +746.5
9ZuraBiowt 1.17 .17 1.16 +.99 +589.3
10LbrtyReswt .05 .00 .03 +.03 +540.0
11bioAffinitywt .90 .05 .55 +.46 +539.5
12SoundHnd 5.98 .23 2.12 +1.79 +534.7
13PHPVntwt .05 .01 .04 +.04 +528.6
14Palladynepf .24 .01 .03 +.03 +500.0
15CoreSci2wt 12.23 1.15 9.71 +8.07 +492.1
16RootIncA 86.57 7.22 60.23 +49.75 +474.7
17Spectairewt .08 .01 .03 +.03 +466.7
18LongbrdPh 40.48 15.64 33.24 +27.21 +451.2
19AvidityBios 48.80 8.86 45.58 +36.53 +403.6
20OxbridgeRewt .21 .02 .17 +.14 +402.9
21ElevaOncol 5.83 .51 2.63 +2.09 +389.8
22AlsetCapAcwt .05 .01 .05 +.04 +380.0
23SwviHldgA 21.94 1.44 8.02 +6.35 +379.1
24Rezolute 6.10 .90 4.60 +3.60 +362.7
25AudioEye 29.30 4.52 25.03 +19.61 +361.8
26NextNavwt 3.99 .73 3.21 +2.49 +345.8
27RailVisionwt .45 .04 .08 +.06 +344.4
28DaveIncA 63.50 7.73 36.36 +27.98 +333.6
29Inseegors 13.42 1.62 9.53 +7.33 +333.2
30SezzleIncn 100.00 16.23 87.46 +66.94 +326.2
31CoreScientwt 6.87 .76 5.05 +3.85 +320.8
32AGBAGr 4.29 .32 1.97 +1.48 +305.3
33CandelThr 14.30 1.16 5.93 +4.46 +303.4
34ConnexaSprs 53.00 2.90 16.25 +12.19 +300.2
35IXAcqwt .10 .02 .08 +.06 +300.0
36SKGrOppwt .65 .06 .27 +.20 +285.7
37GeoVaxLbwt .60 .02 .12 +.09 +283.3
38JanuxTher 65.60 7.79 40.60 +29.87 +278.4
39RealBrker 6.11 1.52 5.95 +4.35 +271.9
40ZappElectwt .07 .01 .03 +.02 +271.4
41iPowerh 3.65 .40 1.66 +1.21 +268.9
42Trumpwt 34.50 5.01 19.13 +13.94 +268.6
43PrjctEnrgwt .16 .02 .09 +.07 +260.0
44Q32Biors 42.98 10.10 38.08 +27.14 +248.0
45ASTSpcMbl 21.28 1.97 20.68 +14.65 +243.0
46Inspiratowt .05 .00 .02 +.01 +233.3
47VisionSenwt .05 .01 .02 +.01 +233.3
48Humacyte 9.97 2.48 9.46 +6.62 +233.1
49Kingstone 7.98 1.97 7.06 +4.93 +231.5
50LexariaBio 6.85 1.20 4.09 +2.84 +227.2
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1CNSPhrmrs 65.00 .30 .32 —63.18 99.5
2Volconrs 787.50 2.00 2.24—443.26 99.5
3SunshBiors 29.10 .27 .27 —26.93 99.0
4CERoThera 12.80 .14 .16 —10.84 98.6
5Allarityrs 11.14 .14 .18 —10.84 98.3
6HubCybrwt .29 .01 .01 .30 98.3
7IntractvStrrs 47.60 .58 .61 —33.79 98.2
8GRIBiors 65.00 .70 .77 —34.27 97.8
9LuxUrban 6.88 .14 .15 5.83 97.6
10MaxeonSlrT 7.35 .17 .18 6.99 97.5
11C3isIncrs 68.50 1.11 1.32 —51.68 97.5
12AplDNAScrs 14.40 .33 .38 —11.96 97.0
13SeelosThrs 15.44 .38 .38 —10.74 96.6
14ZoomcarHld 7.61 .13 .13 3.56 96.4
15Cemtrex 5.76 .18 .19 4.82 96.2
16TonixPhrs 14.08 .46 .50 —12.40 96.2
17TransCoders 7.20 .26 .28 6.32 95.8
18Cingulaters 8.90 .28 .35 7.30 95.4
19XTIAerosprs 8.00 .27 .27 5.33 95.2
20BlujayDiars 9.76 .47 .48 9.28 95.1
21AptevoThhrs 10.80 .29 .40 7.56 94.9
22ConduitPhr 5.29 .21 .23 4.32 94.9
23SolidionTch 10.74 .37 .41 7.29 94.6
24mFIntln 14.49 .71 .71 —11.58 94.2
25LyraTherap 6.79 .25 .33 4.92 93.8
26CasaSyst .57 .03 .04 .50 93.4
27SiNtxTchrs 85.20 4.20 5.09 —71.11 93.3
28FreightTcrs 3.88 .20 .23 3.14 93.3
29SiyatMob 5.05 .25 .29 3.93 93.2
30BanzaiIntl 3.55 .12 .13 1.75 93.2
31ConnsInc 1 5.19 .31 .32 4.13 92.9
322Urs 37.20 1.05 2.68 —34.22 92.7
33PrestoAuto .74 .03 .04 .49 92.7
34SurgePayswt 4.49 .13 .17 1.94 92.1
35JeffsBrand 5.29 .17 .24 2.81 92.1
36BeneficntArs 40.80 1.86 3.11 —35.77 92.0
37AerovateTh 32.42 1.25 1.82 —20.81 92.0
38MullenAutors 14.95 1.09 1.16 —13.13 91.9
39NewHorAirA 12.15 .46 .70 7.62 91.6
40ConnectM 12.47 .83 .92 9.94 91.5
41HWHIntl 4.79 .75 .88 9.43 91.5
42Akandars 28.40 1.37 1.50 —16.14 91.5
43SMXSecArs 53.25 4.33 4.59 —48.66 91.4
44Expion360 5.44 .40 .47 4.92 91.2
45HeliusMedrs 9.50 .65 .72 7.32 91.0
46GlycoMimet 3.53 .20 .22 2.14 90.8
47Aclarionrs 6.75 .27 .32 2.89 90.2
48TruGolfA 11.82 .93 1.15 —10.50 90.1
49BioSigTchrs 4.75 .26 .47 4.28 90.1
50ZapataCmpn 15.50 .51 .57 5.13 90.0
—————————

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

