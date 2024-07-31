UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most and down the most…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
|and down the most based on percent of change
|for 2023.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AGBAGrwt
|.45
|.01
|.23
|+.23
|+3783.3
|2BoneBiolwt
|70.44
|2.87
|60.50
|+56.58
|+1443.4
|3GeneDxA
|35.65
|2.47
|32.72
|+29.97
|+1089.8
|4FitellCorpn
|39.89
|.88
|17.76
|+16.23
|+1060.8
|5GlblInvestwt
|.05
|.01
|.03
|+.03
|+900.0
|6CorbusPhr
|61.90
|5.67
|59.47
|+53.43
|+884.6
|7AirshipAIwt
|2.19
|.02
|.40
|+.36
|+875.6
|8MediacoHld
|6.86
|.40
|3.64
|+3.21
|+746.5
|9ZuraBiowt
|1.17
|.17
|1.16
|+.99
|+589.3
|10LbrtyReswt
|.05
|.00
|.03
|+.03
|+540.0
|11bioAffinitywt
|.90
|.05
|.55
|+.46
|+539.5
|12SoundHnd
|5.98
|.23
|2.12
|+1.79
|+534.7
|13PHPVntwt
|.05
|.01
|.04
|+.04
|+528.6
|14Palladynepf
|.24
|.01
|.03
|+.03
|+500.0
|15CoreSci2wt
|12.23
|1.15
|9.71
|+8.07
|+492.1
|16RootIncA
|86.57
|7.22
|60.23
|+49.75
|+474.7
|17Spectairewt
|.08
|.01
|.03
|+.03
|+466.7
|18LongbrdPh
|40.48
|15.64
|33.24
|+27.21
|+451.2
|19AvidityBios
|48.80
|8.86
|45.58
|+36.53
|+403.6
|20OxbridgeRewt
|.21
|.02
|.17
|+.14
|+402.9
|21ElevaOncol
|5.83
|.51
|2.63
|+2.09
|+389.8
|22AlsetCapAcwt
|.05
|.01
|.05
|+.04
|+380.0
|23SwviHldgA
|21.94
|1.44
|8.02
|+6.35
|+379.1
|24Rezolute
|6.10
|.90
|4.60
|+3.60
|+362.7
|25AudioEye
|29.30
|4.52
|25.03
|+19.61
|+361.8
|26NextNavwt
|3.99
|.73
|3.21
|+2.49
|+345.8
|27RailVisionwt
|.45
|.04
|.08
|+.06
|+344.4
|28DaveIncA
|63.50
|7.73
|36.36
|+27.98
|+333.6
|29Inseegors
|13.42
|1.62
|9.53
|+7.33
|+333.2
|30SezzleIncn
|100.00
|16.23
|87.46
|+66.94
|+326.2
|31CoreScientwt
|6.87
|.76
|5.05
|+3.85
|+320.8
|32AGBAGr
|4.29
|.32
|1.97
|+1.48
|+305.3
|33CandelThr
|14.30
|1.16
|5.93
|+4.46
|+303.4
|34ConnexaSprs
|53.00
|2.90
|16.25
|+12.19
|+300.2
|35IXAcqwt
|.10
|.02
|.08
|+.06
|+300.0
|36SKGrOppwt
|.65
|.06
|.27
|+.20
|+285.7
|37GeoVaxLbwt
|.60
|.02
|.12
|+.09
|+283.3
|38JanuxTher
|65.60
|7.79
|40.60
|+29.87
|+278.4
|39RealBrker
|6.11
|1.52
|5.95
|+4.35
|+271.9
|40ZappElectwt
|.07
|.01
|.03
|+.02
|+271.4
|41iPowerh
|3.65
|.40
|1.66
|+1.21
|+268.9
|42Trumpwt
|34.50
|5.01
|19.13
|+13.94
|+268.6
|43PrjctEnrgwt
|.16
|.02
|.09
|+.07
|+260.0
|44Q32Biors
|42.98
|10.10
|38.08
|+27.14
|+248.0
|45ASTSpcMbl
|21.28
|1.97
|20.68
|+14.65
|+243.0
|46Inspiratowt
|.05
|.00
|.02
|+.01
|+233.3
|47VisionSenwt
|.05
|.01
|.02
|+.01
|+233.3
|48Humacyte
|9.97
|2.48
|9.46
|+6.62
|+233.1
|49Kingstone
|7.98
|1.97
|7.06
|+4.93
|+231.5
|50LexariaBio
|6.85
|1.20
|4.09
|+2.84
|+227.2
|DOWNS
|1CNSPhrmrs
|65.00
|.30
|.32
|—63.18
|—
|99.5
|2Volconrs
|787.50
|2.00
|2.24—443.26
|—
|99.5
|3SunshBiors
|29.10
|.27
|.27
|—26.93
|—
|99.0
|4CERoThera
|12.80
|.14
|.16
|—10.84
|—
|98.6
|5Allarityrs
|11.14
|.14
|.18
|—10.84
|—
|98.3
|6HubCybrwt
|.29
|.01
|.01
|—
|.30
|—
|98.3
|7IntractvStrrs
|47.60
|.58
|.61
|—33.79
|—
|98.2
|8GRIBiors
|65.00
|.70
|.77
|—34.27
|—
|97.8
|9LuxUrban
|6.88
|.14
|.15
|—
|5.83
|—
|97.6
|10MaxeonSlrT
|7.35
|.17
|.18
|—
|6.99
|—
|97.5
|11C3isIncrs
|68.50
|1.11
|1.32
|—51.68
|—
|97.5
|12AplDNAScrs
|14.40
|.33
|.38
|—11.96
|—
|97.0
|13SeelosThrs
|15.44
|.38
|.38
|—10.74
|—
|96.6
|14ZoomcarHld
|7.61
|.13
|.13
|—
|3.56
|—
|96.4
|15Cemtrex
|5.76
|.18
|.19
|—
|4.82
|—
|96.2
|16TonixPhrs
|14.08
|.46
|.50
|—12.40
|—
|96.2
|17TransCoders
|7.20
|.26
|.28
|—
|6.32
|—
|95.8
|18Cingulaters
|8.90
|.28
|.35
|—
|7.30
|—
|95.4
|19XTIAerosprs
|8.00
|.27
|.27
|—
|5.33
|—
|95.2
|20BlujayDiars
|9.76
|.47
|.48
|—
|9.28
|—
|95.1
|21AptevoThhrs
|10.80
|.29
|.40
|—
|7.56
|—
|94.9
|22ConduitPhr
|5.29
|.21
|.23
|—
|4.32
|—
|94.9
|23SolidionTch
|10.74
|.37
|.41
|—
|7.29
|—
|94.6
|24mFIntln
|14.49
|.71
|.71
|—11.58
|—
|94.2
|25LyraTherap
|6.79
|.25
|.33
|—
|4.92
|—
|93.8
|26CasaSyst
|.57
|.03
|.04
|—
|.50
|—
|93.4
|27SiNtxTchrs
|85.20
|4.20
|5.09
|—71.11
|—
|93.3
|28FreightTcrs
|3.88
|.20
|.23
|—
|3.14
|—
|93.3
|29SiyatMob
|5.05
|.25
|.29
|—
|3.93
|—
|93.2
|30BanzaiIntl
|3.55
|.12
|.13
|—
|1.75
|—
|93.2
|31ConnsInc
|1
|5.19
|.31
|.32
|—
|4.13
|—
|92.9
|322Urs
|37.20
|1.05
|2.68
|—34.22
|—
|92.7
|33PrestoAuto
|.74
|.03
|.04
|—
|.49
|—
|92.7
|34SurgePayswt
|4.49
|.13
|.17
|—
|1.94
|—
|92.1
|35JeffsBrand
|5.29
|.17
|.24
|—
|2.81
|—
|92.1
|36BeneficntArs
|40.80
|1.86
|3.11
|—35.77
|—
|92.0
|37AerovateTh
|32.42
|1.25
|1.82
|—20.81
|—
|92.0
|38MullenAutors
|14.95
|1.09
|1.16
|—13.13
|—
|91.9
|39NewHorAirA
|12.15
|.46
|.70
|—
|7.62
|—
|91.6
|40ConnectM
|12.47
|.83
|.92
|—
|9.94
|—
|91.5
|41HWHIntl
|4.79
|.75
|.88
|—
|9.43
|—
|91.5
|42Akandars
|28.40
|1.37
|1.50
|—16.14
|—
|91.5
|43SMXSecArs
|53.25
|4.33
|4.59
|—48.66
|—
|91.4
|44Expion360
|5.44
|.40
|.47
|—
|4.92
|—
|91.2
|45HeliusMedrs
|9.50
|.65
|.72
|—
|7.32
|—
|91.0
|46GlycoMimet
|3.53
|.20
|.22
|—
|2.14
|—
|90.8
|47Aclarionrs
|6.75
|.27
|.32
|—
|2.89
|—
|90.2
|48TruGolfA
|11.82
|.93
|1.15
|—10.50
|—
|90.1
|49BioSigTchrs
|4.75
|.26
|.47
|—
|4.28
|—
|90.1
|50ZapataCmpn
|15.50
|.51
|.57
|—
|5.13
|—
|90.0
