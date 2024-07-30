Unum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Unum Group (UNM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $389.5 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $2.05. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $2.16 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.02 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $3.23 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.24 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.23 billion.

