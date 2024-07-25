Universal Truckload: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) on Thursday reported earnings of $30.7 million…

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) on Thursday reported earnings of $30.7 million in its second quarter.

The Warren, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.17 per share.

The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $462.2 million in the period.

