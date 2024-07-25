Live Radio
Universal Insurance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 25, 2024, 4:57 PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) on Thursday reported profit of $35.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.21. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.18 per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $380.2 million in the period.

