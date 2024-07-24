Universal Health Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) on Wednesday reported…

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $289.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $4.26. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.31 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.37 per share.

The hospital and health facility operator posted revenue of $3.91 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.85 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UHS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UHS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.