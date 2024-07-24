United Rentals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — United Rentals Inc. (URI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $636…

United Rentals Inc. (URI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $636 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $9.54. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $10.70 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.48 per share.

The equipment rental company posted revenue of $3.77 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

United Rentals expects full-year revenue in the range of $15.05 billion to $15.35 billion.

