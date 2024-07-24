United Community Banks: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $66.6 million.

The bank, based in Blairsville, Georgia, said it had earnings of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 58 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $383.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $245.3 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $237.8 million.

