UMB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $101.3 million.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based bank said it had earnings of $2.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.16 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.96 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $683.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $396.4 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $384.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UMBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UMBF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.