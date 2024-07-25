Ultralife: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — Ultralife Corp. (ULBI) on Thursday reported profit of $3 million in its…

NEWARK, N.Y. (AP) — Ultralife Corp. (ULBI) on Thursday reported profit of $3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, New York-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The power and communications systems maker posted revenue of $43 million in the period.

