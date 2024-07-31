UFP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) on Wednesday reported profit of $13.6 million in…

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) on Wednesday reported profit of $13.6 million in its second quarter.

The Newburyport, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to $1.86 per share.

The packaging company and component manufacturer posted revenue of $110.2 million in the period.

