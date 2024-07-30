UFP Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of…

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $125.9 million.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $2.05 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2 per share.

The wood and materials provider for the construction industry posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.87 billion.

