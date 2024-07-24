Tyler Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $67.7 million.…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $67.7 million.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.57 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $2.40 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.34 per share.

The information management software provider posted revenue of $541 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $537.3 million.

Tyler Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.25 to $9.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion.

