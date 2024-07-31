TTM: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of…

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $26.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Ana, California-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The printed circuit board maker posted revenue of $605.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $579.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, TTM expects its per-share earnings to range from 37 cents to 43 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $580 million to $620 million for the fiscal third quarter.

