TSMC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $7.66 billion.

The Hsinchu, Taiwan-based company said it had profit of $1.48 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $20.82 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.2 billion.

