Trustmark: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Trustmark Corp. (TRMK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $73.8 million.…

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Trustmark Corp. (TRMK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $73.8 million.

The Jackson, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of $1.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 66 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The holding company for Trustmark National Bank posted revenue of $284 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $185.8 million, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $229.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRMK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRMK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.