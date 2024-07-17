Triumph Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.7 million. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.7 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $124.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $105.1 million, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TFIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TFIN

