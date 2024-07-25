TriCo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — CHICO, Calif. (AP) — TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $29 million.…

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — CHICO, Calif. (AP) — TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $29 million.

The bank, based in Chico, California, said it had earnings of 87 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The holding company for Tri Counties Bank posted revenue of $132.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $97.9 million, which missed Street forecasts.

