Tri Pointe: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 25, 2024, 6:08 AM

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) on Thursday reported earnings of $118 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Incline Village, Nevada-based company said it had net income of $1.25.

The home builder posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.13 billion.

