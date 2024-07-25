Tri Pointe: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) on Thursday reported earnings of…

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) on Thursday reported earnings of $118 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Incline Village, Nevada-based company said it had net income of $1.25.

The home builder posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.13 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPH

