Tree.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tree.com Inc. (TREE) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $7.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 54 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The mortgage lending service provider posted revenue of $210.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Tree.com said it expects revenue in the range of $230 million to $260 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $830 million to $870 million.

