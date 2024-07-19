Travelers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Travelers Cos. (TRV) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $534…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Travelers Cos. (TRV) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $534 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $2.29. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $2.51 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $11.28 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $11.35 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.47 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRV

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.