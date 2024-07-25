TransUnion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — TransUnion (TRU) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $85 million. The Chicago-based company…

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 99 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The credit reporting company posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, TransUnion expects its per-share earnings to range from 97 cents to $1.02.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

TransUnion expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.78 to $3.90 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.1 billion to $4.14 billion.

