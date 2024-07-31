Transocean: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — Transocean Ltd. (RIG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $123 million in…

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — Transocean Ltd. (RIG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $123 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Steinhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The offshore oil and gas drilling contractor posted revenue of $861 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $866.4 million.

