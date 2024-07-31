TransMedics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $12.2…

Listen now to WTOP News

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $12.2 million.

The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $114.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $98.6 million.

TransMedics expects full-year revenue in the range of $425 million to $445 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TMDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TMDX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.