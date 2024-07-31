Trane Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Trane Technologies plc (TT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $755.3 million. On a…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Trane Technologies plc (TT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $755.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of $3.30.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.08 per share.

The manufacturer posted revenue of $5.31 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.11 billion.

Trane Technologies expects full-year earnings to be $10.80 per share.

