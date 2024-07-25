Tradeweb: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $119.2…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $119.2 million.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and pretax expenses, came to 70 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The electronic marketplaces operator posted revenue of $405 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $405 million, which topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $404.3 million.

