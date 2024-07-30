TPG RE Finance Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $24.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $89.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $39.3 million.

