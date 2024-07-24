Live Radio
TowneBank: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 24, 2024, 4:51 PM

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — TowneBank (TOWN) on Wednesday reported net income of $42.9 million in its second quarter.

The Portsmouth, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 57 cents per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $260.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $176.1 million, beating Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TOWN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TOWN

