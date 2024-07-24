Tower Semiconductor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $53.4…

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $53.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Migdal Haemek, Israel-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $351.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Tower Semiconductor said it expects revenue in the range of $370 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSEM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSEM

