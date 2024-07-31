Titan International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Titan International Inc. (TWI) on Wednesday reported net income of…

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Titan International Inc. (TWI) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.1 million in its second quarter.

The West Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The wheel and tire supplier posted revenue of $532.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Titan International said it expects revenue in the range of $450 million to $500 million.

