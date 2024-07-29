9 Tips for Finding the Best OB-GYN for You

An obstetrician-gynecologist, or OB-GYN for short, is a doctor who specializes in women’s health and reproduction and can take care…

An obstetrician-gynecologist, or OB-GYN for short, is a doctor who specializes in women’s health and reproduction and can take care of you for both general gynecological needs as well as childbirth.

These specialists play an important role in the care of women throughout their lives, not just during pregnancy. The American Pregnancy Association, a national organization that promotes pregnancy wellness, reports that OB-GYNs are medical doctors who specialize “in the management of pregnancy, labor and birth. They also receive specialized education in the area of the female reproductive system and surgical care. Much of their education focuses on the detection and management of obstetrical and gynecological problems.”

Your gynecologist, OB-GYN or women’s health specialist screens you for diseases, helps you plan a family — whether that means assisting with or preventing pregnancies — troubleshoots below-the-belt problems and more. You may see an OB-GYN for routine gynecological care, such as pelvic exams, breast exams and Pap smears, as well as for infertility, abnormal bleeding, cancer, endometriosis, fibroids, menopause issues and many other women’s health concerns. Because you’ll be discussing your most intimate and personal health issues with this doctor, you’ll want to find someone with experience who you can trust.

So how can you find the right doctor for you? “It’s actually a very complicated question,” says Dr. Jonathan Schaffir, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. This is because many factors may play into your decision, ranging from convenience and the doctor’s subspecialty to cultural preference and the doctor’s bedside manner.

9 Tips For Finding the Best OB-GYN

How do you find that OB-GYN who will truly get you? Who will celebrate with you in joy, comfort you in sorrow, answer all your questions — from pregnancy to perimenopause — hold your hand when needed and get up close and personal without making it weird?

You discuss a lot of important and sensitive topics with your OB-GYN. Ideally, they should be able to deliver good and bad news as deftly as they deliver a baby. But your doctor also needs to have the ability to operate in an expert and occasionally emergent fashion if the need should arise.

How do you find this unicorn of a physician who you may spend a lot of time with during very significant milestones in your life? Here are are few aspects to consider:

1. Who Accepts Your Health Insurance Plan?

One place to start, Schaffir says, is by looking at local doctors who accept your health insurance plan. Choosing an OB-GYN in-network usually means your insurance will cover more of their services. This can help you better understand your coverage options and avoid unexpected surprises down the line.

2. OB or GYN or OB-GYN?

Are you planning on becoming pregnant? Or are having children not part of your life plan?

First, determine whether you specifically need an obstetrician, a gynecologist or both (an OB-GYN). An obstetrician specializes in all stages of pregnancy. A gynecologist, on the other hand, specializes in all aspects of women’s health.

Women who neither are pregnant nor plan to have children should decide how to choose a gynecologist. However, women who are currently pregnant or planning to become pregnant will want to find out how to choose an obstetrician. As OB-GYNs, many doctors specialize in both areas, but be sure to double-check before making an appointment.

3. Do Your Homework

William Parker, clinical professor of OB-GYN at the UCLA School of Medicine in Santa Monica, also suggests looking online at websites that show information such as credentials, specialties, years in practice, patient reviews, education and more. Try the doctor finder tool from U.S. News, which includes location, insurance covered, patient reviews and more.

4. Do You Have Specific Health Concerns or Special Needs?

Schaffir also recommends considering whether you have any special needs or other health concerns.

“If you are a reasonably healthy woman without a lot of high-risk factors, you could likely see anyone and have a great experience. But if you do have medical conditions that would make your pregnancy high-risk, or a previous pregnancy with some complication, then it’s important to seek out a provider who has some expertise and comfort in dealing with those particular problems. That should be a big factor in choosing a provider.”

If you have specific concerns or conditions, they’ll likely fall under one of gynecology’s numerous subspecialties, which range from infertility troubles to cancer to pelvic floor disorders and more. Bring up your concerns with your gynecologist or OB-GYN, and they may send you to a specialist. For example, say you have urinary incontinence issues. Your doctor may refer you to a specialist in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery. Each doctor has their own strengths.

If your regular gynecologist wants to be the primary source for solving your problem — say they want to perform the surgery that helps solve your incontinence — ask a few questions to make sure they are the best for the job. Find out how many of these kinds of surgeries they perform in a month and how many of them have been for women with your specific problem. Also ask if there are ever complications with the procedures, and if so, what they’ve been.

“That’s your right to ask those kinds of questions,” says Parker. “You’re looking out for one person, and that’s yourself. You want the best care you can get.” It might turn out that, indeed, your gynecologist is the perfect person to handle your specialized concerns. But, in addition to the questioning, it doesn’t hurt to ask your primary care physician for a specialist referral, and do some online searching, too.

Dr. Kecia Gaither, director of Perinatal Services at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in the Bronx, agrees that factoring in any other health concerns should be “the first question to consider” when selecting a doctor. Pregnant women with comorbid medical conditions, like diabetes, will “require a subspecialist — a maternal fetal medicine specialist, as opposed to a generalist.”

5. Is Gender Important to You?

You should think carefully about whether you’d be more comfortable being seen by a male doctor or a female doctor. Some women do prefer being seen by a doctor of the same gender. Some cultural or religious backgrounds will direct a woman to a female doctor. If you’d prefer to be cared for by a female gynecologist, factor that into your choice. But also consider which provider will give you the highest level of care and who is available, convenient and in network.

Gaither recommends thinking about your expectations for the relationship you’ll have with your OB-GYN.

While all doctors should be respectful and compassionate, those qualities can be particularly important for the professionals caring for your needs. Sex, STDs, family planning, fears and, not to mention, your overall health — try discussing these topics with someone who seems uninterested, judgmental or short on time.

A good doctor will engage in a dialogue. Expect your doctor to listen well, take your questions and concerns seriously and explain his or her advice and actions. For example, if you’re 40 years old and, at the appointment, tell your doctor you’re weary of a mammogram, they should explain the pros, cons and guidelines of the screening.

6. Do You and Your OB-GYN Share the Same Values?

Make sure you and your doctor share the same values. Consider this: If you’re going to the gynecologist seeking contraception and, upon discussing it at the appointment, discover that your doctor does not believe in birth control — red flag!

“My style of communication is direct. I show pictures. I explain the ‘whys’ and ‘hows’ and give a logical rationale using non-medical words of how a disease affects (the patient’s) pregnancy,” and how the patient can facilitate a more healthful pregnancy. But not every patient likes to hear that she might have to work at the pregnancy or change certain behaviors, and some may be fearful or in denial, all of which can lead to a negative assessment of the provider.

Consider the following criteria:

— How does your doctor view pain management?

— How open is your doctor to alternative medicine?

— How does your doctor view access to reliable birth control?

— Will your doctor perform a vaginal birth after C-section?

— Will your doctor perform an abortion if you need one?

7. Come Prepared to Your First Meeting

When you head into that first meeting, Gaither recommends coming in armed with information about “your medical and surgical histories. It’s not wise to withhold information that may be pertinent to your physician establishing a health care plan.” Also have a list of questions to ask and a list of your medications so your physician can have this information. “And know your family history,” Gaither says.

8. If You’re Expecting or Trying to Conceive

If you’re expecting, trying to conceive or planning for pregnancy in the near future, choosing the women’s health expert to trust with your care is a big decision. You can choose to work with an OB-GYN during your pregnancy or you can choose a midwife for pregnancy care.

Some women already have a maternity hospital in mind, so they try to find a good OB-GYN or midwife at the location where they want to deliver. Others start with an OB-GYN or midwife they like and then see if there’s a location for delivering near them. Both ways work, but regardless of what method you choose, make sure that hospitals affiliated with your OB-GYN or midwife have their own excellent reputation, have high neonatal standards and are covered by your insurance. Look at U.S. News’s ratings for Best Maternity Hospitals.

9. If You Have a Good Health Provider, Stick With Them

When you find a good provider, hang on to them.

“I think continuity is always great,” across multiple pregnancies, Schaffir says, because then you can build a relationship with a doctor “who knows you and is familiar with your history. I think that helps with your care.” For his part, he says “it’s very rewarding to have patients that I come to know and forge a relationship with and get to see them through multiple pregnancies. That’s one of the most rewarding parts of being an obstetrician.”

